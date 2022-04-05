What does Jeff Jarrett share with Triple H?

Feather ad free supershow media scrum, The wrestling legend was asked about the recently retired wrestling legend Triple H. Jeff Jarrett, who worked with Triple H during his run in WWE during the 90s, reflected on his work and praised the work of Triple H running the NXT brand. He believes that eventually he and Triple H shared some visions.

Jarrett said, “We wrestled in the Attitude Era and then we kind of got crossed in the ring.” “What I admired about him from the very beginning was his business mindset and then obviously, the early days of NXT. I think we both have the mindset that ‘how can we make stars for tomorrow?’

“I think that’s what I respect and I think I have in common with him, or one of the things, just that kind of desire…