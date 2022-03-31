What does Mexico need to qualify directly for the World Cup?

Last Sunday, the Mexican team did their homework and beat Honduras 1-0 at home. With a win in his pocket, he was one step away from securing his qualification for Qatar 2022, but he still hasn’t achieved it and It can still fall into repechage if there is a series of consequences. What do you need to go straight into the World Cup?

The victory on the last day allowed Mexico to hold at least one spot in the repechage. El Trio was third with 25 points, as were the United States, second by goal difference. To downvote everyone and there is already qualified Canada. But the fourth, the Repechage Zone, is Costa Rica, Those who still have hope to annoy their rivals and get one of the last available tickets.