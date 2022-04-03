What does the book that Christina Kirchner gave to Alberto Fernandez say?

“I sent the President of the Nation a gift, a book called “Diary of a Season on the Fifth Floor.” Counting Again The experiences of the Alfonsín government and its economic teams“With that phrase, Christina Kirchner He sent a strong message this Saturday Alberto Fernandez,

“The book is about the economic crisis of the Alfonsín government”, completed by Christina Kirchner in a message indicating her worry about the financial situationSomething about which he had already warned in separate letters, but, basically, one that spread after the defeat at PASO.

Posted in Aug 2021, “Diary of a Weather on the Fifth Floor”A book by a sociologist and historian Juan Carlos Tower, who was a member of the economic team from 1983 to 1989…