What does the Dune team plan for Sandworm in Part Two

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Arguably the most iconic piece of imagery Dune There’s the sandworm, a titanic creature copied and replicated everywhere star wars To Beetle Juice And tremors, artists have often imagined It is in the form of a giant animal with three triangular lobes for a mouth, filled with hundreds of fangs that are ready to crush and eat it. But in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation, which will compete in ten categories, including Best Picture at Sunday’s Oscars, the sandworm gets a makeover: Here, it looks like a lipless worm, with a gaping mow full of baleen like a whale. . a Dune,