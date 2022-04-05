What does the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger mean for shareholders?

The surprise announcement of HDFC and HDFC Bank’s merger took everyone by surprise. The Street, on its part, gave thumbs up to the merger with shares of both the financial entities skyrocketing up to 16% intra-day yesterday. The merger, if it sails through, will create India’s biggest financial behemoth by market-capitalisation. However, the key word here is ‘if’ the merger sails through. In an unexpected announcement on Monday, HDFC Bank said that it will completely subsume its sister-firm HDFC in a share swap deal. The shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held, and existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will, thus, own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank. Shares held by the housing finance company…