What does the latest John Collins update mean for the Atlanta Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) have been without John Collins since their win over the Los Angeles Clippers on March 11. They now lead 9-3 over that period thanks to a 122-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets, which includes their current five-game winning streak. Atlanta went into eighth-seeded sole right with the win.

He got a variety of big games from Trai Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic and was blocked to be swept away by an Eastern Conference foe with another win.

This run has done a good job of hiding Collins’ absence.

With word coming through head coach Nate McMillan and The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner there was no update On Collins, questions about turning him down for the season grew louder. They’re not there yet, but the lack of news is worth noting.

Atlanta Hawks…