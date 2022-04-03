What does the picture of Premier League relegation look like after Leeds United’s draw with Southampton?

Leeds United look almost safe from relegation after only three matches of better form by Liverpool. The run began with victories over Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and today came the seventh point in a 1–1 draw with Southampton at Elland Road. Only Liverpool have improved that run, while Manchester City are the only team to have matched it.

Elsewhere in the Premier League today, Burnley lost 2-0 to Manchester City and Watford lost 2-0 to Liverpool, helping Leeds to safety. Tomorrow Everton are away at West Ham and Newcastle are away at Spurs.

READ MORE: Some moments you may have missed in 1-1 draw with Southampton

The gap between Leeds and third-bottom Watford is now eight points, although Watford has a game in hand. Both will meet in an important confrontation on Vikaraj Road.