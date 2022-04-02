What does Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences mean for his career?

Will Smith has resigned from the Motion Picture Academy following Chris Rock’s Oscar-night slap.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and unforgivable,” Smith said in a statement.

The Rock, who was about to present the Oscar for Best Documentary when Smith confronted him on stage, refused to file charges when asked by police.

So, without legal charges, does Smith’s resignation carry any significance to his career, or is it purely symbolic? Here we know.

What is Academy?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (or Academy) is the body behind the Oscars. It selects each year’s nominees, decides who wins, and organizes the awards ceremony.

