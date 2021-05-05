What Facebook’s Decision To Dump Trump Means For Mass. Tech Companies – WBUR

Around the same time Mark Zuckerberg was starting Facebook in a Harvard dorm room, Jamie Heywood began building an online community called PatientsLikeMe, a place for people to talk about medical conditions.

So, Heywood was among the Massachusetts technology entrepreneurs and investors who were watching closely when Facebook’s oversight board ruled Wednesday that the social network does not have to reinstate former President Donald Trump.

Facebook suspended Trump after some of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January; the company then asked outside advisers on the oversight board to review a decision that could set an industry precedent.

Like Facebook, PatientsLikeMe reserves the right to kick users out. But unlike Facebook, which boasts roughly 3 billion users, PatientsLikeMe has fewer than 1 million.

Heywood, who has moved on to another venture, thinks banning users makes sense on relatively small networks, like the one he created, but he is not so sure it’s a good idea on Facebook.

“There is a point where these things become utilities, and they take utility-like properties,” he said. “We have not figured that out, and the consequence of that is dangerous because it’s the same thing, to some degree, as saying, ‘Well, I can just cut off your electricity because I don’t like your political views.’ “