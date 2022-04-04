What happened in Buka, Ukraine? Here’s what you need to know – National

Warning: This story contains images and words that may be disturbing to some people. Reader discretion is advised.

A suburb just outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, is “the scene of a horror movie,” according to a Ukrainian official.

It is on the streets of Bucha – a town of about 35,000 – where bodies of civilians have been found, some of whom have been killed at close range.

The apparent discovery comes as Ukraine’s military withdrew towns from Russian troops throughout the country, engaging in a full-scale war following the invasion of Moscow on February 24.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its “special military operation”, but Ukraine claims otherwise, citing…