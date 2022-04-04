What happened on Monday? interest.co.nz

Here are the important things you need to know before leaving work today.

change in mortgage rate

Today KiwiBank raised a number of fixed rates – but not their one-year rate of 3.99%. more here, Bank of China raised all of its fixed rates, including its one-year one, but it has now risen +20 bps to just 3.85%. Police Credit Union set its one-year fixed rate at 4.40% – and also launched a new reverse mortgage product, at 5.75% (down from 5.85% on par with SBS Bank and 6.45% below Heartland Bank).

Change in Fixed Deposit Rate

Heartland Bank launches a new (for them) 90 day noticesaver account at 2.00%. KiwiBank raised almost all its fixed deposit rates by +10% to +50 bps. Police Credit Union increased its TD offer from +10 bps to +60 bps.

