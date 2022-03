TSR It also confirmed that Apple’s collision resulted in a broken spine, fractured arm and fractured skull. The report says that, as of now, Apple is still unconscious. After news of his accident broke, he lahhh The cast – including Hazel E and her onscreen BFF, Lyrica – took to social media to share their condolences.

“God, I really feel way out right now. This really brought my day down,” wrote Lyrica instagram, “Apple, we’re praying for you. Please pull through baby. Damn, how crazy is life.”