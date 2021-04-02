LATEST

What Happened to Carlos Rogers and Where is He Now?

What Happened to Carlos Rogers and Where is He Now?
AP Photo / Jeff Chiu

Former NFL cornerback Carlos Rogers spent 10 years in the league with the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders.

The former Auburn Tigers defensive back was a college football star and Consensus All-American, but he never quite lived up to the hype.

Rogers retired from professional football in 2014, so what is he doing now?

Carlos Rogers Football Career

RELATED: Gene Chizik Won Auburn a National Title, But Where is He Now?

Carlos Rogers grew up in Augusta, Georgia, and put himself on the map at George P. Butler High School. He then took his talents to Alabama and was a three-year starter on Auburn’s defense.

Rogers turned heads playing for Tigers, and gained some excitement ahead of the 2005 NFL Draft. The Washington Redskins — now the Washington Football Team — selected Rogers with the ninth-overall pick. He made his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rogers would spend six seasons with the Redskins before joining the 49ers in free agency in 2011. He made his lone Pro Bowl that season after recording six interceptions, and 18 pass breakups. He was also named to the Associated Press’ All-Pro Second Team.

Rogers was released by the 49ers after three years in the Bay Area, but stayed close and latched on with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent on a one-year deal. It was his final season in the league.

Across his career, Rogers logged 17 interceptions, five forced fumbles and 483 tackles. He featured in eight playoff games, including a Super Bowl appearance against the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

Carlos Rogers Now

Carlos Rogers found himself in some hot water after pleading guilty in federal court in Lexington, Kentucky in late 2020 for his role in a fraud scheme set to defraud the league’s health care benefit program.

The health care fraud scheme was set up to reimburse players for out-of-pocket medical expenses, and Rogers was among 10 players who submitted false claims for expensive medical equipment.

Rogers admitted to helping other players join the scheme. Other players involved include former Redskins star running back Clinton Portis, former New York Giants safety Ceandris Brown, and former Eagles and Denver Broncos halfback Correll Buckhalter.

