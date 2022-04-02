What happened to Disney XD? Channels that come and go on TV. tv and shows

Star Life, NatGeo Wild, FX Movies, NatGeo Kids and Disney XD will no longer be on cable operators’ grids in Chile and Latin America, as Disney – the owners of their content – will add it to their streaming platforms, Star+ and Disney. , VTR and Movistar announce the arrival of new signals such as: Dreamworks Channel, Senpai, RECTV, MEGA Ficción, among others.

From this Friday 1st April Five Disney Company channels (among them, Disney XD) will no longer be available For subscribers to pay television services in Latin America, including Chile.

Removal of channels is due to the intention of their owners Add Your Content to Streaming ServicesLike Star+ and…