What happened to JaMarcus Russell and where is he now?

Anyone who knows football remembers the name JaMarcus Russell. Considered one of the former No. 1 overall picks Biggest stir In NFL history.

Russell Will always be remembered for what he didn’t do in the NFL, but it may surprise people to hear that not only is he still involved with football, but even attempted To make a comeback On two separate occasions. But what is the former Oakland raider so far?

College career

As one Top rated player In the country and All-time leader in passing yard For Alabama State, quarterback Jamarkas Russell decided to leave Mobile and play with his college football career Lsu tigers Football team as a part of the 2003 signature class.

He got a chance to play as a sophomore for the first time in 2004 and played 36 games in three seasons. He threw for 6,625 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He threw a Epic game winner in a football game after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. After the 2006 season, when he passed for 3,129 yards and 28 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, he became one of the top prospects in the presidency of the 2007 NFL Draft.

His Sugar Bowl performance in 2006 led the Scouts to victory, earning MVP of the game against Notre Dame. He did the same in his Pro Day at LSU to solidify himself as the top quarterback in college football.

Nfl career

Although even in the past Oakland Raiders head coach Len kiffin There was more interest in wide receiver Calvin Johnson out of Georgia Tech, with owner Al Davis selecting Russell in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Russell’s career with the team did not start well, however, Russell disappeared as a training camp due to a contractual dispute. But the franchise saw him as the future quarterback of the Oakland Raiders, and eventually signed him $ 68 million six-year deal.

Oakland would have been smart to go with Johnson instead of Russell, and it wouldn’t take them long to figure it out. In three NFL seasons with Oakland, Russell appeared in just 31 games and was the starting quarterback for just 25 of them, winning seven games. He passed for 4,083 yards, 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

His career passing rating was a dreadful 65.2 and his QBR, a score out of 100, only reached 32.5 and peaked at 19.5 after his third season. His entire percentage was also terrible, throwing just 52.1 percent throughout his career.

He also had issues off the field. One of the biggest stories to come out of his career was when he was given a sports film to watch at home from the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders. The film was an examination of his Raiders coaches that he had seen. Russell claimed to see the next day that, The tapes were completely blank for realization.

During the JaMarcus Russell days, the Raiders coaches did not believe he was watching the film. So they gave him a blank tape. The next day, he arrives saying that he is looking at a “blitz package”. Then, they were BLANK. (H / t davediehl66, @AndrewMarchand) pic.twitter.com/5kQGd8qsyX – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 4 November 2018

His work ethic was constantly questioned due to his weight and inability to learn the NFL game, and this question was his true downfall as he had all the physical tools to be a successful quarterback, including his incredible arm strength. Was also involved.

Their final game came against the Baltimore Ravens in 2010, but during the offseason, the team traded for Jason Campbell of the Washington Redskins and released Russell a short time later. He has not been signed by any team since then.

Incredibly, they have a $ 39 million official During his three-year pro career.

Where is JaMarcus Russell Now?

JaMarcus came in to check on Russell Tigers. #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/16zLmtgIMA – LSU Football (@LSUfootball) 11 August 2019

JaMarcus Russell is here at Texas A&M. He played for jimbo fisher pic.twitter.com/T9I2NkgWcK – Brian Peroni (@ Perroni247) 15 June 2018

Even though he attempted to make several NFL returns in 2013 and 2016, 35-year-old Russell had no luck. He once said in an interview that if he plays for free, he will also return to the NFL team.

“Whoever it is – I can be a water guy and do my job in the scout team,” Told the former No. 1 pick Sports Illustrated Back in 2016. “It doesn’t matter. I’ll go play for free.”

Russell eventually returned to his NFL quarterback, but he did not drop out of football. Since 2018, Russell has spent the last years as Coach at quarterback williamson high schoolHer alma mater in Alabama.

This man, former Williamson QB and now assistant coach JaMarcus Russell, has received a lot of nominations for Mt. TMTmore of Alabama HS Football. Have you enrolled? #alpreps #foleyshowdownhttps://t.co/7BncPWWSrV pic.twitter.com/9bwNMaqJUH – Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) 27 June 2019

The former No. 1 draft pick’s professional career as an NFL player probably never stopped, but Alabama’s all-time passing yards leader is at least teaching the next generation of football talent the right way to play that game Loves

This post was originally published on July 27, 2019, but has been updated.