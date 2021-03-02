What happened to Jeff George and where is he now?

the former NFL Quarterback Jeff george Was expected to become a superstar with Indianapolis Colts. While the former No. 1 pick has never been seen as the face of the franchise, he did the last 12 years in the league.

Loading...

in totality, George’s career Can be considered as a stir to a great extent, but that is Living a different life These days.

Loading...







Loading...

So, what is the former signal caller doing now?

Loading...

Jeff George NCAA and NFL Career

Loading...

related: Where is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp today?

Loading...

Jeff George was a high school standout Warren Central High School In Indiana, before taking his talent Purdue. After a disappointing season with the Boilermakers in 1986, George transferred to another Big Ten school – the University of Illinois – after Purdue head coach Leon Bertnett resigned.

Loading...

George Played two college football seasons for Fighting Illini . In his final year, he Throw 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, And won the Sammy Bet Trophy as the country’s best passerby.

Loading...

His performance in Illinois attracted attention from various NFL teams ahead of the 1990 NFL Draft. The Indianapolis Colts were highly interested in George, and traded several draft picks and players in the Atlanta Falcons’ order. To select George with the number 1.

Loading...

George Spent four years with the coltsThrowing 41 touchdowns and 46 interceptions, led the team to a 14–35 record during his tenure. That’s ironic Joined the Atlanta Falcons in 1994, Where he played until 1996 Made playoffs with Falcons in 1995, But lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.

Loading...

The following year, George started just three games and left the franchise Join oakland raiders.

Loading...

He was in Oakland before two seasons Departure for Minnesota Vikings in offseason, Where he made his second and final playoff appearance in 1999. He defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round – throwing three TDS in a win – before losing to Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rama in the NFC Divisional Round.

Loading...

In 2000, former first-round pick Done with the washington redskins But featured in just eight games in two seasons before concluding his NFL career.

Loading...

George held Brief hints with different teams in a backup or third-string role, Including the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos, but never saw the field again.

Loading...

during His 12 year career, George failed to make the Pro Bowl, but threw 154 touchdown passes.

Loading...

Jeff george now

Jeff George’s life now looks very different. In the context of his career, George owns some dairy queen franchises. He also bought some insurance agencies and real estate firms.

Loading...

They have a son, Jeff george jr. Which currently Played football for pit panthers. Originally in Illinois, following his father’s footsteps, he transferred to the University of Pittsburgh.

Loading...

Loading...

George jr was Heavily recruited, Was associated with various events including Michigan and Miami, but eventually settled on Illinois. he also has Two other children Named Jordan and Jayden.