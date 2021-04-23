What happened to Jeff Wittek? Tell-all documentary reveals horrific truth – Film TMT

For many who observe Vlog Squad member and barber Jeff Wittek, you could be asking the query of what occurred to his face, seemingly stitched up and bruised from a 2020 accident we’ve got little to no particulars of. Nevertheless, after releasing a teaser trailer on his YouTube account a couple of days in the past, we now know that we’ll study the total fact of what occurred to his face final Summer season on the docuseries Don’t Attempt This at Dwelling.

Each Jeff Wittek and Vlog Squad creator David Dobrik have seen their fair proportion of controversy these previous few months, each of that are treading the waters of cancel tradition whilst we converse. Nevertheless, after Jeff Wittek revealed photos of his busted up face, many took the time to pause and ask the query of what occurred? Now, after the discharge of his docuseries second episode, we now know whose fault it actually was . . .

The episode, appropriately titled “How I Broke My Face” reveals the Vlog Squad having enjoyable and filming content material within the middle of a lake, the place David Dobrik is working a big excavator that’s spinning his mates round on wakeboards, interior tubes, and cord – Tarzan model. Wittek, itching for some good content material, grabbed the rope whereas Dobrik irresponsibly spinned him round, leaving a bit that’s identical to Wittek’s face . . . damaged.

The build-up

In June 2020, Jeff Wittek posted a selfie on his IG with a disturbing picture of his face, captioned with the notion that he “obtained into an accident and broke my face and cranium in a couple of locations.” Wittek went on to inform followers how he wished to clarify to them what occurred on his personal time, and now, practically ten months later, we lastly know what went down together with his face.

Half two of Wittek’s docuseries, titled “How I Broke My Face,” was uploaded on Wednesday night time and has already been seen 1.4 million occasions. It consisted of content material concerning the lead-up to the accident, together with clips of Wittek and two mates and fellow Vlog Squad members, Natalie Noel and Todd Smith, studying to skydive. The trio then met up with the remainder of the Vlog Squad at Bear Lake in Utah.

The footage within the episode reveals Vlog Squad members taking turns being pulled round by the excavator’s arm, operated by Dobrik himself. Wittek, who climbed up on the rope after an offended Corinna Kopf jumped off, acknowledged how he wished to make a “humorous video”, despite the fact that Dobrik appeared to have been taking the bit too far. Certainly he did, for what occurs subsequent appears to be the second the place we study actually occurred to Wittek’s face.

The incident

“I simply jumped out of a airplane 20 occasions, what’s the worst that might occur if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake?” Wittek mentioned within the narration. “And yeah, I didn’t

know I used to be going to go that quick. So I grabbed the f&^%*[email protected] rope and I attempted to make a goddamn humorous video for folks. This was the place I made a mistake. I forgot that the largest f—ing fool I do know was driving it.”

The video, simply earlier than it was reduce off as a teaser for the upcoming episode, reveals the dramatic footage of Wittek being swung round by the excavator at excessive pace by means of the air. The digital camera then cuts to Dobrik, shouting “Oh, s%!+” earlier than we see Wittek hanging by the rope, face down within the water. The clip then cuts to Wittek’s mates racing by means of the water to get to their harm buddy, seemingly handed out together with his face open.

Episode three ought to present us with the entire graphic particulars, and actually, it’s the trainwreck that we merely can’t flip away from. However hey, at the least now we all know what occurred!