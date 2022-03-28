What happened to Liza Minnelli? a lecturer.

This post deals with the topic of addiction and may be triggering for some readers.

Liza Minnelli is showbiz royalty, thanks to her famous parents – Judy Garland and Vincent Minnelli – and her success in acting and singing.

During his career, Minnelli has won four Tony Awards, two Grammys, and an Emmy and an Oscar.

This week, we first saw Minnelli, 76, on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards to pose with Lady Gaga.

But it was something in particular that grabbed the audience’s attention: the fact that Minnelli was in a wheelchair and struggled with her mobility.

WATCH: Celebrities, on their Oscar speeches. The post continues below.

Minnelli awards Best Picture with Lady Gaga – aka The Evening Biggest Winner…