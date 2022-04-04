What happened to Madonna’s face?

Fans were shocked to see Madonna’s latest TikTok and many wondered what happened to her face.
Madonna has been quite active on all her social media platforms and it is no surprise that the singer decided to share a video with her fans.
Recently, a video uploaded by the singer left many confused and worried as they thought there might be something wrong with her face.
- Read more: Tom Holland is the new Doctor Who? Clever April Fools Prank Trick Fans
Take a look at Madonna’s Tiktok video
On April 2, Madonna shared a video in which the singer was seen looking at the camera while recording a short clip.
While the singer doesn’t utter a word, she zooms in towards the camera…
Read Full News