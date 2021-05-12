What happened to ‘Ravana’ of Ramayana? Sunil Lahiri said this big thing

In this era of corona infection, people are constantly losing their loved ones. Meanwhile, rumors of the demise of several stars are also continuously surfacing. There have been reports of the demise of Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravana in the popular television mythological show ‘Ramayana’, which has brought the people in a hurry.

Recently it was reported that Arvind Trivedi has passed away. But Sunil Lahiri, who is playing the role of Laxman in ‘Ramayana’, has denied it and termed it a false rumor. Actor Sunil Lahiri shared two pictures on Instagram. It has a picture of Arvind from the days of Ramayana when he was playing the role of Ravana, embracing Sunil and Arvind.

Sharing these pictures, Sunil has written that some bad news is heard due to Corona these days, false news of Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravana) from above, I pray that do not spread such news by being disturbed by false rumors. , Arvind ji is healthy at the mercy of God and prays that God always keep him healthy. Sunil has made it clear from his post that Arvind is completely correct and all the news of his demise is just rumors. People are also relieved by this post. Deepika Chikhaliya, who plays the role of Sita, also shared the emoji with her hands upwards in gratitude.