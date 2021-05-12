ENTERTAINMENT

What happened to ‘Ravana’ of Ramayana? Sunil Lahiri said this big thing

Avatar

In this era of corona infection, people are constantly losing their loved ones. Meanwhile, rumors of the demise of several stars are also continuously surfacing. There have been reports of the demise of Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravana in the popular television mythological show ‘Ramayana’, which has brought the people in a hurry.

Recently it was reported that Arvind Trivedi has passed away. But Sunil Lahiri, who is playing the role of Laxman in ‘Ramayana’, has denied it and termed it a false rumor. Actor Sunil Lahiri shared two pictures on Instagram. It has a picture of Arvind from the days of Ramayana when he was playing the role of Ravana, embracing Sunil and Arvind.

Sharing these pictures, Sunil has written that some bad news is heard due to Corona these days, false news of Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravana) from above, I pray that do not spread such news by being disturbed by false rumors. , Arvind ji is healthy at the mercy of God and prays that God always keep him healthy. Sunil has made it clear from his post that Arvind is completely correct and all the news of his demise is just rumors. People are also relieved by this post. Deepika Chikhaliya, who plays the role of Sita, also shared the emoji with her hands upwards in gratitude.

Related Items:

Most Popular

80
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
24
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top