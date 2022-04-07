What happened to Robert Rojas? Serious injury in Rivers vs Alianza Lima

The Paraguayan received a hard kick from Aldair Rodriguez and had to withdraw from the stretcher match between Rivers and Alianza Lima in tears.

River debuted in the 2022 Copa Libertadores with a 1–0 win against Alianza LimaBut he called the National Stadium of Peru a . left with bitter taste, That is, at 41 minutes of the second half, Robert Rojas suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg Due to which he left the court crying.



Alliance Lima Vs. River: Injury to Robert Rojas

The injury occurred in a play in which a Paraguayan defender covered the ball with his body. Eldair Rodriguezwho Give him awesome…