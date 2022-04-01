What happened to Yolanda Saldivar, the killer of Selena Quintanilla?

Selena Quintanilla was 23 when she was murdered by one of the women closest to her work team (Photo: [email protected])

27 years ago, 158 in the motel room Days of stay, Day Dharamsala, Restroom, Yolanda Saldivar fires a .38mm caliber revolver against Selena QuintanillaDue to which she was seriously injured. After the attack, Saldivar spent nearly 10 hours inside a truck, threatening to take his own life until he was eventually detained by the authorities.

Although on different occasions pleaded not guilty to the heinous crimeYolanda in October 1995 Saldivar was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder against Selena Quintanilla, More than two decades have passed since Saldivar was confined mountain view unitJail’s…