What happened today as Sungjae Im’s quick start overshadowed Smith’s poor end

Augusta National – A fast start never hurts. Sungjae Im birdieed each of the first three holes and then scored 67 in par-5 13th and revisited the idea that South Korea could be on the verge of first Masters champion.

I’m second only to Dustin Johnson on his 2020 debut and although he missed the cut last year, he was once again in the ascendant with the opening day’s bottom round.

Although Ye Yang holds the distinction of winning South Korea’s first major by stopping Tiger Woods to win the 2008 PGA Championship, Im is the first to lead at the Augusta Nationals. “The key was getting off to a hot start and hitting the ball well. I don’t want to think of achieving more at this stage. There are still three rounds to play and a lot of great players are in contention.”

One of which is…