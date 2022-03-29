What happens if you miss 31 March deadline to file returns?

For filing belated tax returns, a fine of Rs 5,000 will also be imposed on individuals with an annual income of more than Rs 5 lakh.

The last date to file your belated Income Tax Returns for FY 2020/21 or Assessment Year 21/22 is 31 March. This deadline is for people who had failed to file their tax returns on the original due date of 31 December 2021.

The Income Tax Department also took to social media to remind people about the due date for filing their returns. View the tweet here:

For…