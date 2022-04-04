What he said after the Spurs 113 Blazers 92 game

The Spurs sweep the regular-season series vs the Blazers.

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs lifted the season series win against the Blazers with a 113-92 win at home.

Keldon Johnson had 28 points to lead the team while Trey Jones added 18 points to the win. San Antonio also scored over 30 points in the second and third rounds to win over Portland.

The Spurs go 33-45 and will next play the Nuggets on the road on April 5.

Here’s a sample of what the teams said after the game, courtesy of the Spurs and Blazers.

