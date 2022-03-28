What is a Domestic Assistance Fund Grant and how do I apply for it?

During his spring statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed that he would double the domestic assistance fund, but his announcement meant that many were left with questions.

Mr. Sunak has chosen to increase the grant in an effort to try and help families through the cost of living crisis. That monetary aid will be distributed to local authorities, but many people are not sure what a domestic assistance fund is.

What is a Domestic Assistance Fund?

The Domestic Assistance Fund was first announced in September 2021 and was brought in to help struggling families across the country. Now the chancellor has chosen to double the amount given to the fund, going from £500 million to £1 billion.