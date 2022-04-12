Biden administration unveiled New Rules Advocates for “ghost guns” on Monday say it will help reduce gun violence. The new rules will help law enforcement locate and trace these firearms, which officials say are increasingly involved in crimes.

What is a ghost gun?

Ghost guns are unregistered and untraceable household weapons that can be made with a 3D printer or assembled from a kit. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, such weapons are contributing to an increase in gun violence, CBS News ‘Jeff Peggs’ reported in February. Weapons can be produced for as little as $200, although officials put the average price at around $500.

Countless websites offer kits for everything from handguns to AR-15s…