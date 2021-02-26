What is a high security number plate? | High Security Registration Plate HSRP Delhi

High Security Registration Number Plate Registration, Price and Penalty in Delhi ([हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट क्या है? इसके फायदे एवं विशेषता क्या हैं ? हाई सिक्योरिटी घोटाला क्या हैं ? [hsrpdelhi.com]

The Delhi government has made complete preparations for the introduction of High Security Registration Number Plate (HSRP) for the drivers of Delhi. Friends, we all know that whenever we go to the RTO office for registration of a new vehicle, the government has been distributing high security number plates for the last few years. This is a special number plate, which contains all the information about the owner and safety of the vehicle. And it is now compulsory for all drivers. According to the Transport Department of Delhi, there are at least 40 lakh automobiles in Delhi, who have to apply for this high security registration number plate. The government has given at least 1 month for this.

1. Name of scheme High Security Registration Number Plate in Delhi 2. Start of plan Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 3. Launch plan Year 2018 ४. Start of registration From October 2018 5. Plan supervision Delhi Transport Department 4 Online portal www.hsrpdelhi.com/ . The fee Two wheelers – Rs 67 and four wheelers – Rs 213 . Penalty fee 500 rupees

What is High Security Number Plate (WCap is high security number plate)

High security number plate is the standard form of license plates in India. Its specialty is that it contains all the information related to the owner of the vehicle and their vehicle. It has been made keeping in mind their convenience and safety. It was started on 1 May 2012. This is a plate that creates a uniform pattern to display your vehicle’s registration number across the country.

Key points of the plan (K.Eye features)

vehicle information : – The hologram present in it will have all the information related to the vehicle like engine number, 10 digit ID number and chassis number, etc., which will make the work of the department concerned easier.

Fee for High Security Number Plate: – For this high security number plate, the department has fixed Rs 67 for 2 wheelers and Rs 213 for 4 wheelers.

Penalty: – This special number plate is mandatory for all drivers. If they do not register for these number plates, then they will have to pay 500 rupees as penalty for this by Delhi Transport Department. And if they do not do so, then the owner of the vehicle can also be given a jail term of 3 months.

Online payment process: – Apart from this, for the process of registration, applicants will be able to pay their registration fees through online channels.

Fitting Center: – It has been said by the Transport Department that registered vehicle owners will be able to get high security number plates at 13 RTO centers. They will not have to pay any separate fee in these centers for license plate fitting.

Special Fuel Identification Sticker: – To identify what type of fuel the vehicle is running, a special color sticker has been placed on this number plate, which will identify it.

Application Form and Application Process (Application form and application process)

All automobile owners will be able to apply for this special high security registration number plate through the official portal. This website will soon be mentioned by Delhi Transport Department.

The registration of this number plate was to begin from October 2, but it has been postponed due to some reasons. It will be started as soon as possible.

Its official website will be launched soon by Delhi Authority. From where the applicant can obtain the digitized form and apply.

Then here the applicants will have to give some information related to their vehicle such as vehicle registration certificate, the name of the owner of the vehicle, the last date of registration, the date of registration of the vehicle and the type of vehicle, etc.

After giving all this information, you will have to pay the fees. This process will also be completed through its portal.

Once this process is complete and the department has gathered all the information, a date and time will be provided to the applicants to get their number plates. On that date, applicants can go to their nearest RTO office and get this number plate.

Procedure for viewing status through online portal:

Its official site {hsrpdelhi.com) is the link given to this site [http://www.hsrpdelhi.com/status/orderstatus.aspx ]By clicking on, you will get the option to view the status. You will have to fill the registration number there and click on search, after this you will get the HSRP status report, where you will get the information.

Characteristics and advantages of high security number plate (High security number plates specifications)

This is a special number plate that you cannot easily identify.

This number plate is basically a simple number plate, made of aluminum sheet with a thickness of 1 mm. So that it will last long and be water resistant.

This plate will have a chromium based hologram. By scanning which the department can extract the information of the vehicle owner.

This plate is non-removable as well as non-reusable as they have a snap lock. That is, it cannot be used again, if it breaks in future then this number will be removed by RTO.

It is completely different and unique from other number plates, no one can make it by copying it, so it will be helpful in preventing theft and other misuse.

Only the tools present in this plate make it special, through this plate any unique information of any driver, will be safe in the national database, which will be a centralized record.

The 7 digit laser code present in this number plate will be unique for each vehicle, so it will be easy to detect any accident or crime. Because it will have all the information about the owner of the vehicle and his vehicle.

This plate will have a specially embossed and chromium plated number, so that it is possible to monitor any vehicle at any time through the camera, even if it is night time.

Even if the vehicle is destroyed or burnt in an accident or an accident, even then its number plate will have nothing.

High Security Number Plate Scam (High security number plate scam)

In June 2016, the BJP government accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of being involved in corruption in the contract of high security number plate. In fact, according to the documents used by India Today, the then Congress government in 2012 gave the project of making high security number plates to Rosemarta by HSRP Ventures Private Limited Company. But the company was later accused of irregularities in the contract’s execution alleging that the company was overcharging customers and manufacturing number plates using substandard material. At that time, the Kejriwal government came to power. Due to this, the Kejriwal government constituted a committee, named Fact Funding Committee. This committee gave a report in which it was mentioned that there are many mistakes in the company. And it should be checked by experts. The BJP government says that according to this report, the Delhi government should have closed the contract after finding it, but why it did not happen. And due to this, the matter of scam of four and a half crores was revealed. In which Kejriwal government has also been accused of being involved.

The purpose of the Delhi government to introduce this special high security registration number plate is to maintain and collect the records of the legal vehicle in the area. This will make the work of the department in identifying the vehicle very easy.

