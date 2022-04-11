What is a Masters course record? Rory McIlroy 18. Created final-round history with a hole-out

Rory McIlroy entered Sunday’s action in a Masters 1 over par for the tournament. He was 10 strokes behind leader Scotty Scheffler when he was sparring, and didn’t look like he’d have a realistic shot at earning his first green jacket.

Still, McIlroy did everything he could to put himself in a winning position if Scheffler stumbled. He was the hottest golfer on the course on Sunday and shook the leaderboard by scoring an 8-under par round. His strong performance culminated in a hole-out birdie from the bunker on the 18th hole.

What is the way to end. McIlroy drills a hole at No. 18 to put pressure on the leader. #owner pic.twitter.com/L5fWWbR9cj — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

That shot put McIlroy three strokes off Schaffler and made him the clubhouse leader when…