What is a solar storm? 2022 warnings explained, are they dangerous, and how they are ranked from G1 to G5

US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials warn ‘strong geomagnetic storms’

US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ) stated that the Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after ejection from the Sun.

NOAA officials said in an alert that strong geomagnetic storms have been observed, classifying the storm as a G3.

What is a solar storm?

NOAA defines a solar storm, also known as a geomagnetic storm, as “a large disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when a great deal of energy from the solar wind is released into the Earth’s surrounding space environment.” Efficient exchange takes place”.