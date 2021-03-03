“What is a Soulja Boy” game

LATEST

Alexa Bliss reacted to a Twitter feud between Randy Orton and Soulja Boy. The rapper recently called the WWE Fake infecting the Apex Predator.

Randy Orton says and does what he wants and if you think you can call WWE a fake and the third generation you will let it go completely wrong. Rapper Soulja Boy learned this the wrong way when Viper told the rapper what he thought of her opinion.

With Soulja Boy the two forcefully backtrack on their claims, while Orton dares him to enter his world and tells him to come face to face.

Alexa Bliss reacts to Twitter feud between Randy Orton and Soulja Boy

Alexa Bliss is currently engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. However, on Twitter, he favored Orton after taking a few shots at the Reaper.

Randy Orton faced Bray Wyatt in an under match at TLC last year. Wyatt has not been seen on WWE TV, instead, Bliss is making his bid in Orton’s flagship week after week. Feud will be returning to his WrestleMania encounter in the coming few weeks.

