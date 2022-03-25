What is an American Bully XL? Why the dog breed that killed Bella-Rae Birch isn’t classed as dangerous in UK

Police have confirmed the breed of dog that crushed a child to death in his own house on Monday.

Bella-Rae Birch, who was 17 months old, died after her family’s dog attacked her at her home in St.

The dog was an American Bully XL, which is legal in the UK.

Merseyside Police said the child was attacked just a week after the family bought the dog.

In a statement the family said they would like to “thank the community for the support”.

“We wish we were given some space and time to try now with the sad loss of our much-loved Bella-Rae,” he said.

a neighbor told BBC News: “We got up from school and heard screams. I just ran to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.

“I didn’t see the dog, I was just…