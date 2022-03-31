What is aphasia, a disease affecting the human brain

However, even if he speaks, the content of what he says may change, as he may not understand what he is saying without being aware of it., People with both types of aphasia have great difficulty with life in society, even more marked in cases of mixed aphasia, in which the person can neither understand what they have been told nor understand themselves well enough. explicitly expressed.

To understand these types of aphasia and why they occur, we should briefly turn to the anatomy of the human brain. One of the two cerebral hemispheres is the one that handles language and is called the major hemisphere. The dominant one in almost all the people is the Left. Within the major hemisphere we can find two eloquent regions (which have an essential function)…