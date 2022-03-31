What is aphasia? Bruce Willis puts acting career on hold after diagnosis

Bruce Willis’s decision to end his acting career spanning more than four decades after being recently diagnosed with aphasia has shed light on a somewhat rare disorder.

Aphasia describes a neurological condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate either verbally or in writing. According to the National Aphasia Association, it affects an estimated 2 million people in the United States, and about 180,000 people get it each year.

Willis’s daughter Rumer Willis posted on Instagram on Wednesday that the condition affected her father’s “cognitive abilities.”

“As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is walking away from the career that means a lot to him,” Post said.

Rumer Willis’s mother, actress Demi Moore, also shared the statement.

The most common reason for this…