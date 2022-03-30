What is aphasia? Bruce Willis to step back from acting amid diagnosis

(NEXSTAR) – Bruce Willis is recently stepping away from acting after being diagnosis of aphasia, A condition that is “affecting his cognitive abilities”, according to a statement shared by his family.

Aphasia, which can cause varying degrees of impairment in speech or comprehension of language, currently affects more than 2 million Americans, national aphasia association Estimate. The condition most often occurs as a result of a stroke or brain injury, but can develop over time due to a brain tumor or progressive neurological disease.

Aphasia can affect people of any age, although most people who are diagnosed are “middle-aged or older”. National Institute of Health.

There…