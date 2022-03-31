What is aphasia? Bruce Willis’s Diagnosis, Explained

Photo: Charles Sykes/InVision/AP/Shutterstock

This week, the family of Bruce Willis announced that the 67-year-old actor is stepping away from his acting career. “Our dear Bruce is experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” said his daughter, Rumer. wrote On Instagram. Aphasia, which affects an estimated 2 million Americans, is a language disorder that affects one’s ability to communicate with others. While the Willis family did not specify the reason for the actor’s diagnosis, aphasia has been linked to brain damage, either a stroke, injury, or…