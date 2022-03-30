What is aphasia? Bruce Willis’s situation explained

The announcement that actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia is putting a spotlight on the condition – a disorder that can make it difficult for a person to communicate.

“As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce is experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” said his daughter, Rumer Willis. Read a note posted on an Instagram account and signed by other family members.

“As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him.”

What is aphasia?

It occurs when damage to the parts of the brain responsible for language, usually in the left hemisphere, affects a person’s ability to produce and understand speech, such as…