What is aphasia? Diagnosis of the condition Bruce Willis affects communication

On Wednesday, the family of action star Bruce Willis announced that the actor aphasia has been diagnosedWhat caused him to take away from his career at the age of 67. Aphasia is a medical condition that makes patients struggle to understand and communicate language.

according to this Mayo Clinic, aphasia may begin as a disturbance in communication. Someone with aphasia may have difficulty finding the right words, substituting incorrect words for each other, or speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. These issues are related to brain damage on the left side of the brain, which controls language, johns hopkins telling.

While its presentations can vary, aphasia is usually a symptom of a wider medical problem. This may result…