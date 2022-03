What is aphasia from which Bruce Willis suffers?

The announcement on Wednesday of the end of the career of aphasia actor Bruce Willis sheds light on a language disorder that is little known to the general public, though it affects many.



What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by brain damage. They often result from a sudden event, such as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), or head trauma.

majority of “There are other possibilities, such as a degenerative disease”Take, for example, Alzheimer’s, which then led to progressive damage, explained AFP Brenda Rapp of Johns Hopkins University.

Bruce Willis’s family did not provide details of the cause of his aphasia.

“Aphasia simply means that someone has a language problem they were not born with”Neurologist Hugo Botha at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota summed up.

After this the ability to speak, understand, read and write is affected.

about two…