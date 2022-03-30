What is aphasia? Symptoms of the condition described as withdrawing from acting after the Bruce Willis diagnosis

Bruce Willis is about to take a step back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family said on Wednesday.

A statement signed by the actor’s wife and five children said he is “stepping away” from his career due to the condition “affecting his cognitive abilities”.

He said: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and want to bring in our fans as we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Here’s what you need to know about aphasia, why it…