What is aphasia, the condition in which Bruce Willis lives?

After a career spanning 40 years, 67-year-old Bruce Willis has pulled away from acting due to health issues, including a diagnosis of aphasia.

Willis’ family released Heartfelt statement via Instagram today To tell the fans.

Never heard of aphasia? you are not alone

Aphasia is a communication disability caused by damage or changes in the language network of the brain.

Often considered a difficulty “getting the words out,” aphasia can affect virtually every aspect of a person’s life.

How does aphasia affect people?

A person with aphasia may have difficulty speaking, understanding others, reading, writing, and using numbers.

aphasia effect…