What is aphasia, the condition that forced Bruce Willis to quit acting?

Bruce Willis has to walk away from his acting career after suffering from aphasia.
The 67-year-old actor, who was prolific in the action movie genre and best known for his role in the hit Die Hard series, was recently diagnosed with a condition that affected his cognitive abilities, his family shared. did.
But what is the condition? How common is this, and what symptoms should one pay attention to?
Aphasia is a condition that can occur when the language part of a person’s brain is damaged. This can affect their ability to speak, understand others, read and write. The condition can be triggered by stroke, brain tumor, severe head injury, or progressive neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
