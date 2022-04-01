What is aphasia, the condition that led to the retirement of Bruce Willis?

A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined actor Bruce Willis and drawn attention to a little-known condition that has several possible causes.

A stroke, tumor, head injury or other damage to the language centers of the brain can cause aphasia. Infection of the brain or Alzheimer’s disease can trigger it.

Former US Representative Gabby Giffords, who was injured in the 2011 shooting, has aphasia from that injury.

The National Aphasia Association estimates that 2 million Americans are affected and about 180,000 acquire the disorder each year. Willis’ family announced Wednesday that the 67-year-old actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, but did not provide any details about a possible cause.

For an actor, aphasia can become a major challenge…