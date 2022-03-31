What is aphasia, the condition that prompted Bruce Willis to retire?

on Wednesday it was announced That Bruce Willis will be stepping away from his decades-long film career in the wake of his recent aphasia diagnosis. His ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared the news in an Instagram post, saying that the disease is “affecting his cognitive abilities”.

Here’s what we know about the situation.

What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a group of symptoms that make it difficult or impossible to express or understand language. The disorder damages the parts of the brain that are responsible for language functions, which are usually located on the left side of the brain. Aphasia can be devastating for patients,…