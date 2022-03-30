What is aphasia, the disease for which Bruce Willis retired from cinema

What is aphasia, the disease for which Bruce Willis retired from cinema

This news shook the world of cinema: Bruce Willis to retire, The actor said goodbye to acting at the age of 67 after doctors diagnosed him with aphasia. This news was also spread by his ex-wife. actress demi moore, through your account instagram,

“To Bruce’s incredible fans, as a family, we want to share this Our dear Bruce is facing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with Aphasia, It is affecting his cognitive abilities”, he explained through a statement in which he said that, as a result of the illness, the actor “He walks away from a career that has a lot …


