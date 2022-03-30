What is aphasia, the disease that Bruce Willis is suffering from?

“There is very little that can be done,” says Dr. Huerta of aphasia 3:33

(CNN Spain) — Aphasia is a disease that prevents a person from communicating because “it affects the ability to speak, write, and understand both oral and written language”. Mayo Clinic explains on its website., This is the condition from which actor Bruce Willis is suffering and which led to him to stop acting, as shared by his family on social networks.

While there are no further details about the actor’s health status, a post on his daughter’s Instagram account indicated that the actor is “experiencing some health problems” and aphasia “is affecting his cognitive abilities.” “

accordingly ,