What is aphasia, the disorder Bruce Willis was diagnosed with and for which he retired from acting

Action hero Bruce Willis, 67, has announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects language skills, her family announced on Wednesday.

,As a family we wanted to share that our dear Bruce is suffering from health problems and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, [trastorno] that it is affecting their cognitive abilities,” reads a message posted on social media by his daughters, his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

,As a result, and with much thought, Bruce is giving up on a career that means so much to him.“,” adds the text dedicated to “Bruce’s incredible followers.”

,This is indeed a challenging time for our family and…


