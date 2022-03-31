What is aphasia, was Bruce Willis disorder diagnosed, and how is it treated?

His family has announced that Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

According to the actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis, who share The diagnosis came after news broke on Instagram, along with other members of Willis’ family, on Wednesday Red The star was “experiencing some health problems,” with her post that the disorder is “affecting her cognitive abilities”.

“This is a truly challenging time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued love, compassion and support,” the post reads.

What is aphasia and what are its causes?

Aphasia is a condition that leaves a person unable to communicate, as it “can affect the ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and …