What is aphasia?

Actor Bruce Willis has a condition that affects speech and comprehension. Our experts give the ABCs of this brain disorder.

last week, The family of the legendary actor Bruce Willis die Hard Fame announced her retirement from Hollywood- despite being just 67 years old. reason? his recent diagnosis being silenced, a brain condition that affects the way you communicate. While the details of Willis’ condition have not been released, let’s take a look at what we know about this neurological disorder.

“Aphasia causes disturbances in language, understanding, speaking, and hearing,” explains neurologist James Galvin, MD, professor and director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School. Of…