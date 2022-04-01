What is April Fools’ Day and how did it start?

April Fools’ Day is the equivalent of April Fools’ Day in the United States, a date that has been celebrated every year on April 1 by various cultures for many centuries. But if you haven’t lived it, chances are you got the impression of this special day from watching it in movies, series or cartoons.

Traditions of this “Fool’s Day” include deceiving others or playing practical jokes, while often saying “April Fools!” To give a clue about the subject of the joke. And despite the fact that it is an ancient festival, the acceptance of jokes on this day by the media and major brands has ensured the long life of the holiday.

L’Origin the April Fools’ Day

The truth is that the history of this day…